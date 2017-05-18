This Morning With Ray Dunaway May 18, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
7:20- President Mark E. Ojakian, Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSCU), discusses the current state budget proposals, and their effect on colleges.
7:50- Todd Feinburg, afternoon show host, runs down topics up for discussion this afternoon.
8:20- Amy Parmenter, Manager of Public and Government Affairs Greater Hartford, AAA Allied Group, explains why AAA opposes legalization of recreation marijuana. Parmenter also talks AAA polling and recent analysis of crash data/toxicology that indicates what a problem marijuana is already in Connecticut.
8:50- Chris Hill of the Motley Fool Money Show offers up the three big reasons why Wall Street shouldn’t freak out too much about the Trump-Comey bombshell.
All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more. Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.