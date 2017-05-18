Teacher From Connecticut Dies After Being Hit By Car In Massachusetts

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts teacher who was hit by a car Sunday has died of her injuries.
State police say 31-year-old Molly Doub died early Wednesday. She was hit Sunday while trying to cross a street in Cambridge.
The International School of Boston says Doub was a high school math teacher. She joined the school two years ago after working in her home state of Connecticut.
Police say she was hit by a car driven by a 56-year-old Boston man. It has not been determined if he will face criminal charges.
