Sound Off CT: The Source of White House Dysfunction

Daniel Halper, Contributing Editor to The Washington Free Beacon, joins Jim to talk the article ‘No One in the White House Likes Or Respects Trump’ a look at the source of the White House’s dysfunction.
And Guy Benson of Fox News and TownHall.com asks, has intimidation replaced debate? Have we forgotten the First Amendment? Benson and Mary Katherine Ham of CNN and HotAir.com brilliantly diagnose America’s toxic inability to debate in their book, ‘End of Discussion: How the Left’s Outrage Industry Shuts Down Debate, Manipulates Voters, and Makes America Less Free (and Fun).’ Join the two insightful young conservatives for a real discussion about having a discussion on Tuesday, May 23 from 5 pm to 7 pm at the Thomas Hooker Brewery.