Lieberman Among Top Contenders For FBI Chief

WASHINGTON (CBS Connecticut and AP) – President Donald Trump says he’s “very close” to naming a new FBI director.
Asked Thursday how close he is to making an announcement, Trump answered “soon.”
Trump was also asked whether former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman was among the top contenders for the job. Trump’s response was “He is.”
Trump and Lieberman discussed the position at the White House on Wednesday. Three other potential candidates Trump interviewed on Wednesday are former Oklahoma Gov. Frank Keating, former top FBI official Richard McFeely and Andrew McCabe. McCabe became acting director after Trump fired James Comey as director last week.
Trump has said he could name a new director before he leaves Friday on his first overseas trip as president.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)