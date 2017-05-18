Hartford Police Disarm Fleeing Teen With Loaded Gun

May 18, 2017 2:08 PM
Filed Under: crime, drug bust, hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Eleven people– nine adults and two juveniles– face charges in connection with a day-long police operation targeting street-level drug sales in Hartford. Among them, police say, a 15-year-old city boy suspected of selling marijuana who fled from officers Wednesday night, with a loaded semi-automatic, 9 mm pistol.

Police say the chase could have easily ended in tragedy, but instead, detectives were able to peacefully disarm the teen and take him into custody in the area of Chappelle Gardens.

In addition to the seizure the gun, which police say would have certainly been used in a shooting, officers, during the overall operation, confiscated 59 bags packaged PCP, 71 bags of heroin, 5 grams crack cocaine, 1 ounce of liquid PCP, 5 packages Suboxone films, 25 bags of packaged marijuana and $3,952 in cash, said authorities.

