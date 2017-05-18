Flames Badly Damage Four Multi-family Houses In Waterbury

(CBS Connecticut) — More than twenty people were forced out of their homes by a fire that spread from building to building in Waterbury, badly damaging four multi-family houses.
At least three of the buildings were destroyed.
The flames spread between the houses that were destroyed on one side of Lounsbury Street.
Embers spread the fire to a the other house on the other side of the narrow street.
Four firefighters were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.
The Red Cross was helping to assist residents.