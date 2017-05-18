Bronx Woman Arrested In I-84 Drug Bust

UNION, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A Bronx, New York woman is under arrest after state police say she tried to conceal cocaine in the palm of her hand during a motor vehicle stop Wednesday night along Interstate 84 in Union.
Police say Cindy Feliz, 23, was a passenger in an eastbound vehicle that was pulled over for having an improperly displayed temporary license plate from New Jersey.
The driver gave troopers permission to search the vehicle, said police.
As Feliz handed her purse to troopers, she allegedly tried to hide the cocaine. A further search revealed more than Xanax pills, 16 Oxycodone pills, approximately 5 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of MDMA or “Molly”, and 50 grams of marijuana, said police.
Feliz was arrested and booked at State Police Troop C in Tolland. She’s due in court Thursday.
The driver was cited for improper display of registration plates and released at the scene, said police.