This Morning With Ray Dunaway May 17, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
6:50- James Fleming of Connecticut auto retailers talks Tesla. CT Auto retailers are sharing their thoughts on Tesla coming to the state.
7:20- Themis Klarides discusses the latest on the budget debate, from tolls, to pot, to casinos.
8:20- New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart previews the “Bees Across New Britain” planned to adorn the city. In 2008 West Hartford began the Cow Parade with life size cows scattered throughout their town. In 2017, New Britain is beginning a similar venture with 6 foot bees.
8:50- Craig Diangelo, was an IT worker at Northeast Utilities in Connecticut until he completed training his H-1B-visa-holding replacement. He was one of about 200 who lost their jobs in 2014 after two India-based IT offshore outsourcing firms took over their work at what is now called Eversource. Diangelo is now running for Congress, and he offers up a first-hand perspective on IT outsourcing.
