Republican House Leaders Offer Plan To Boost School Funds

May 17, 2017 9:29 AM
Filed Under: Gov Dan Malloy, Republicans, school funds, state budget

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Republican House leaders are proposing a revised budget they say ensures every Connecticut community will receive an increase in local school funding.

They contend their proposal doesn’t raise taxes and mitigates municipal aid losses by reallocating funds.

It comes a day after Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy released an updated budget that changed how education funding is distributed and reduced overall aid to cities and towns by $362 million more than his original budget from February.

The Republican plan does not legalize the sale of marijuana or authorize at least one new casino or institute tolls, as proposed Tuesday by legislative Democrats as ways to balance the state’s deficit-plagued budget for the next two fiscal years.

The various plans will be the basis for bipartisan budget talks that will begin Wednesday.

 

