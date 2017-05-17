Large Brush Fire Reported In Kent

KENT, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Firefighters from Connecticut and New York are battling a large brush fire on Schaghticoke Mountain in Kent, said Connecticut environmental officials Wednesday afternoon.
The blaze was sparked earlier in the day. The fire was along the Appalachian Trail in a remote location.
As the fire continued to spread the size was not available. Staff from the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental protection joined the fight, along with crews from at least 10 towns.
While statewide fire danger is moderate, higher elevations of Connecticut have yet to experience full leaf-out allowing higher temperatures and wind to reach the forest floor, said officials.
The cause and source of the fire has not been determined.