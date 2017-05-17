Elevated Ozone Levels Predicted Today, Thursday

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has issued alerts for elevated levels of ozone in parts of the state for today and tomorrow.
DEEP says the air quality is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups in the coastal New Haven area today and for much of the state on Thursday.
Tomorrow is expected to be the first unhealthy air day statewide for the 2017 season.
Peak ozone levels are expected from between 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Some tips in order to minimize the impact of ozone, according to DEEP, include setting air conditioners to 78 degrees, waiting until later in the day to run appliances like dishwashers and washing machines, refueling lawn mowers and cutting grass before noon, and driving less if possible.