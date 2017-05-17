Despite Tense Past Relations, Malloy To Welcome Trump To Connecticut

NEW LONDON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Governor Dannel P. Malloy is expected to welcome President Trump to Connecticut for commencement exercises at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, a change of pace from their rocky relationship in the past.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Malloy described Trump as having “fascist tendencies,” and Trump called Malloy “a bad governor.” More recently, Malloy was also critical of Trump’s inauguration address in January, calling it “a speech that was designed for, at best, 48 percent of the folks who voted” in the election, and threatened legal action in response to the Trump administration’s threats to cut funding to so-called sanctuary cities including New Haven.

When asked recently about his past comments the Governor tempered his response. “I don’t agree with everything the President does,” he said. “I think he exhibited great wisdom in re-appointing me as the co-chair of the Council of Governors.”

This will be Mr. Trump’s first visit to Connecticut since taking the oath of office. He’ll deliver the commencement address to nearly 200 cadets who today become commissioned officers.