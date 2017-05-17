Connecticut Boarding School Sued Over Alleged Sex Assaults

KENT, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Connecticut boarding school is being sued on allegations that a teacher repeatedly sexually assaulted a female student in the late 1980s.
The lawsuit against the Kent School was filed Wednesday in state Superior Court by the former student. It follows recent disclosures of sexual abuse allegations dating back years at other prestigious Northeast boarding schools.
The Kent School suit alleges former French teacher Clyde Douglas Fenner sexually assaulted the girl numerous times. It also alleges school officials failed to report the abuse and retaliated against the girl.
The school’s business manager, Jeff Cataldo, says he can’t comment because school officials are reviewing the allegations.
Fenner resigned from the school in 1988. Public records show he lives in Evansville, Indiana. He did not immediately return a phone message Wednesday.
