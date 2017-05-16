This Morning With Ray Dunaway May 16, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
6:50- Diarmuid O’Connell, Vice President of Business Development for Tesla, talks direct-to-consumer car sales. On Tuesday morning, just one day after the release of a new poll showing that 74% of Connecticut voters favor legalizing Tesla’s direct-to-consumer automobile sales model in their state, Tesla will hold a rally at the State Capitol in support of House Bill 7097, an Act concerning the licensing of new and used car dealers. Learn more.
7:20- Chris Powell, Managing Editor of The Journal Inquirer, says Gov. Malloy may be failing with budget… but who else is even trying?
8:20- Kevin Sullivan, Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services, will discuss some of the latest numbers coming out of the DRS.
8:50- Tom DeVitto, Chief Marketing Officer of BlumShapiro and co-founder of the JA Career Walk shares details on this year’s event. Nearly 30 students from West Hartford’s Hall High School, Conard High School, and Kingswood-Oxford will get an inside look at the range of businesses and career opportunities in West Hartford Center in the 4th Annual JA Career Walk on May 17th.
