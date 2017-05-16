Shoddy Roads Cost State Motorists $6.1B A Year: Report

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A new report from a Washington DC-based transportation group finds that rough and congested roads that often lack modern safety features cost Connecticut motorists $6.1 billion a year.
Carolyn Kelly, with the group TRIP says that includes, wasted time and fuel, safety expenses, and vehicle operating costs from roads in need of repair.
“Statewide, 79 percent– four out of every five miles– of major roads are in either poor or mediocre condition,” she said during a news conference Tuesday at the state Capitol.
Supporters of electronic tolls say the report makes their case— that Connecticut needs a new way to pay for road and bridge repair.