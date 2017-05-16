Police: Armed Man And Woman Rob Dunkin’ Donuts

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Police say two people are at large after robbing a Dunkin’ Donuts at gunpoint.

Fairfield police were contacted after the store was robbed on Saturday by a man and a woman dressed in all black, and carrying what appeared to be a silver handgun.

The Hartford Courant reports the two suspects stole the cash tray after the cashier opened up the machine for a transaction. They also stole a patron’s cell phone and wallet, which were on his table.

No suspect vehicle was seen. Anyone with information is asked to contact Fairfield police.

