Police Advise Of Street Closures Ahead Of POTUS Visit

(New London, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Ahead of President Trump’s visit to New London Wednesday to address the graduating class at the United State Coast Guard Academy, New London Police are advising commuters of street closures.

Police say there will be parking restrictions throughout the day.

There will be no parking on River Ridge Road, Deshon Street, Nameaug Avenue, Oneco Avenue, Farnsworth Street, Winchester Road, and Uncas Avenue.

The closures begin at 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

Police add that those parking restrictions will remain in place until later in the day, per their discretion.

Riverside Park in New London will also be closed starting at 5:00 a.m.

And the department says there will be periodic road closures in the area of the Coast Guard Academy at different intervals throughout the day.

Police advise commuters to plan accordingly.