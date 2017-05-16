Gernander Out As Wolf Pack Head Coach

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – There’s been a shakeup in the front office of Hartford’s AHL hockey team.
Long time Hartford Wolf Pack head coach Ken Gernander has been fired.
In addition, the parent New York Rangers have announced that senior vice president and assistant general manager Jim Schoenfeld has relinquished his duties as Wolf Pack general manager.
The Rangers say Schoenfeld will focus on his duties in New York.
The Blue Shirts say assistant general manager Chris Drury, a one-time captain and Trumbull native, will take over as Wolf Pack general manager.
As for the 47-year-old Gernander, his firing ends an over 20-year association with the Rangers organization as a player, assistant coach and Wolf Pack head coach.
He helped led the team to the 2000 Calder Cup title as a player.