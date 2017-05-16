Democratic Budget Includes Legalized Pot, Tolls And A Casino

By SUSAN HAIGH
Associated Press
HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Democratic legislative leaders are proposing to legalize the retail sale of marijuana, authorize at least one new casino and “pave the way for tolls in Connecticut” as ways to balance the state’s deficit-plagued budget for the next two fiscal years.
The updated plan released Tuesday will be part of the bipartisan budget negotiations lawmakers are scheduled to begin Wednesday with Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy. Republican lawmakers are also expected to release a new version of their budget Tuesday.
Malloy unveiled his updated budget on Monday. Everyone had to make adjustments after new revenue projections showed the deficit for the fiscal year beginning July 1 had grown from $1.7 billion to $2.3 billion.
House and Senate Democrats say their plan does not increase the sales, personal income or corporation taxes.
