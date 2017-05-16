Acela Train Hits Person In Branford

BRANFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A person was struck by a high-speed Acela Express Train Tuesday afternoon in Branford.
Amtrak says the incident, involving train 2165 traveling from Boston to New York, occurred shortly after 2 p.m.
None of the 171 passengers aboard was injured. There was no immediate word on the condition of the person who was struck.
The train was held at the scene as authorities investigated.
Passengers were being transferred to another train to continue their journey, said the railroad.