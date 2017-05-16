NTSB Preliminary Report On Wallingford Plane Crash

(Wallingford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – The National Transportation Safety Board has issued a preliminary report on a plane crash in Wallingford April 24 that left one person dead and another injured.
The NTSB in its preliminary finding reports on the day of the crash the pilot of the Cirrus SR22, Dr. Joseph Tomanelli, was practicing touch-and-go manuevers.
The aircraft flared about ten feet above the runway at Meriden-Markham Airport, after which the plane bounced three times, then became airborne, climbing to 1.100 feet.
Six minutes later, the report says the plane again approached runway 18 at a slower speed, again high.
it flared ten feet, descending abruptly before touching down.
The report goes on to say that the plane ultimately rolled into a 60-degree left bank, hitting and sliding across the ground before coming to rest and catching fire.
Tomanelli’s 21-year-old son Daniel was injured.