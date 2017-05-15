This Morning With Ray Dunaway May 15, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
6:20- Jill Schlesinger, CBS News Business Analyst, says Millennials are not as financially screwed as previously thought. The youngest among them are receiving the best graduation gift ever– a good paying job.
6:50- Pavlina Jaine Osta is a Millennial Pop-Culture/Political Commentator who says a new poll reveals more Millennials than ever are living at home and for longer stretches.
8:50- Mayor Monday features Mayor Neil M. O’Leary of Waterbury. Mayor Monday is sponsored by Bertera Subaru of Hartford.
