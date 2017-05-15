State Issues 113 Layoff Notices

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – As informal talks continue between state employee unions and the Malloy Administration, 113 state workers have received layoff notices so far, state officials said Monday.

Eighty-eight workers in the Department of Social Services, 22 workers in the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and three workers in the Office of Policy and Management have been notified that they face layoff.

Most employees who receive notices will be asked to remain at their position during their notice period, unless there are safety concerns, and individual arrangements will be made by agencies based on their business needs, said officials. Affected workers will be paid their salary and maintain all their state-provided benefits throughout the contractual notice period.

The administration has warned that nearly 1,100 workers could be laid off in a first round of job cuts, as the administration seeks $700 million in concessions next fiscal year. Absent that, Governor Dannel Malloy has said the state will have to move ahead with layoffs.