Mother Faces Upgraded Charges In Death Of Autistic Son

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – After the death of an autistic teenage boy from Hartford was ruled a homicide, Hartford police have filed upgraded charges against the boy’s mother.

Thirty-three-year-old Katiria Tirado is now charged with first-degree manslaughter in the death of her 17-year-old son, Matthew. Previously, she was charged with intentional cruelty to persons in connection with her son’s death in February.

The chief medical examiner says the boy’s cause of death was “fatal child abuse syndrome with dehydration and malnutrition.”

Police have said Tirado called 911 because her son was vomiting. The boy was pronounced dead hours later.

Police said the boy was malnourished, and had cuts and bruises on his face, torso and arms.

Tirado was to be arraigned Monday on the new charge in Hartford Superior Court, where she had a previous court appearance.

