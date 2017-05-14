Lisbon Boat Launch Body Identified

May 14, 2017 4:11 PM
Filed Under: Lisbon, Shetucket River

LISBON, Conn. (AP) _ Connecticut State Police have identified a body that was found near a boat launch in Lisbon.
Troopers found the body of 49-year-old Diane Houchins, of Taftville, in the Shetucket River near the South Burnham Highway boat launch just after 7 a.m. Saturday. Police don’t believe there’s a criminal aspect to the death.
The medical examiner’s office will conduct an examination to determine the cause and manner of death.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.  All Rights Reserved.  This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

‘Jill on Money’ Business Breakfast: Buy Tickets Now
CT Business Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen