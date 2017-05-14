Lisbon Boat Launch Body Identified

LISBON, Conn. (AP) _ Connecticut State Police have identified a body that was found near a boat launch in Lisbon.

Troopers found the body of 49-year-old Diane Houchins, of Taftville, in the Shetucket River near the South Burnham Highway boat launch just after 7 a.m. Saturday. Police don’t believe there’s a criminal aspect to the death.

The medical examiner’s office will conduct an examination to determine the cause and manner of death.

