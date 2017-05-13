‘Suspicious’ Powder Evacuates Coventry Bank

May 13, 2017 12:37 PM
Filed Under: Coventry, Key Bank, White Powder

COVENTRY, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – The Key Bank on Main Street in Coventry was evacuated Saturday morning after an employee found a “suspicious” white powder in an envelope in the night deposit box, said police.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 9 a.m. and the bank was evacuated. There were three employees in the building at the time; there were no customers inside. Police say the employees showed no signs of injuries, but are being evaluated by medical personnel.

Coventry police are being assisted by the FBI as they continue to investigate.

“Based on what we have now, we believe it’s an intentional act,” Coventry Police Chief Mark Palmer told WTIC News.

The incident was contained to the bank, and there is no danger to the public, said Palmer.

