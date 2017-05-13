Police: Ramming, Chase Results In Two Arrests

May 13, 2017 3:18 PM
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – West Haven police have made two arrests after a suspect vehicle allegedly rammed a police cruiser and fled following an attempted traffic stop early Saturday.

Police tried to stop the Mitsubishi Galant for motor vehicle violations around 1:30 a.m. near Campbell Avenue and Elm Street, when the driver put the car in reverse and rammed the front of a cruiser— starting a brief pursuit that came to an end near Coleman Street, where the driver tried to make a run for it, said authorities.

Lamar Maysonet, 30, of West Haven was apprehended with the help of a police canine, said officers. He was charged with interfering with police, reckless endangerment, engaging police in pursuit, and evading responsibility.

Police say a passenger, Leone Benedict, who remained with the car, was also arrested, on an outstanding warrant.

