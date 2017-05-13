New Nonpartisan Report Suggests Ways To Save $2 Billion

May 13, 2017 11:49 AM
SUSAN HAIGH
Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A nonpartisan Connecticut think tank is recommending a host of public policy changes it says can save the state $2 billion over the next five years.

Proponents hope the new report, to be released next week, will be embraced as Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and legislative leaders begin budget negotiations in earnest.

The new fiscal year that begins July 1 is projected to have a $2.3 billion deficit.

The Connecticut Institute for the 21st Century estimates the state could save $1.2 billion over the next five years if the government contracts with more private nonprofit agencies to provide services, such as group homes for people with developmental disabilities and mental health care.

State employee unions oppose the idea.

The report also recommends further reduction of the prison population.

