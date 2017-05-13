Computer Talk with TAB: Ransomware, the Untold Story

Erik and Bob tackle your technology troubles. WannaCrypt “ransomware”: the untold story. Many of the computer systems attacked by WannaCrypt were using 17-year old Windows XP operating system. Federal Trade Commission cracks down on fake computer technical support scams. Amazon Echo phone calling feature has a major privacy flaw. A listener asks for information on how to turn off Internet Explorer web browser’s geographic location feature. How to swap a new solid state drive to replace an older traditional hard drive. TCL (formerly BlackBerry) introduces new KeyONE cell phone aimed at those who like the “traditional keyboard” feel. Should you try to remove your personal information from “people search” services available on the Internet? We offer suggestions on what devices to use for a good personal computer backup.

Erik and Bob continue with your questions. Special guest Craig Diangelo shares his experiences as a former Connecticut information technolgy worker whose job was outsourced to foreign workers under the H1-B visa program. A listener asks about finding the best off-site cloud backup system; Erik explains the pitfalls of “cloud” backup, ant the benefits of using network attached storage. The backup questions continue as a listener asks how to use Windows Backup with multiple USB drives. How to update device drivers on your computer safely. Erik explains the meaning of web browser “cache” and how to clear it in the Google Chrome web browser.