Brewers Score 8 Runs In 5th, Beat Mets 11-4

MILWAUKEE (AP) _ Travis Shaw capped Milwaukee’s eight-run fifth inning with a three-run homer, helping the Brewers beat the New York Mets 11-4 on Saturday night.

Milwaukee sent 11 batters to the plate in its highest scoring inning of the season. Orlando Arcia had a two-run single and Jesus Aguilar drove in two runs with a double before Shaw connected for his eighth homer.

Neil Walker homered for New York, which has dropped three in a row. Robert Gsellman (2-3) was charged with six runs, five earned, and nine hits in four-plus innings.

Shaw finished with three hits and four RBIs. Jonathan Villar added two hits and two RBIs for the Brewers, who have won five of six.

Milwaukee right-hander Zach Davies (4-2) got the win despite allowing four runs and seven hits in five innings.

Gsellman was pulled after the first four batters reached in the fifth. Hansel Robles then came in and was charged with four runs and four hits while recording three outs.

Entering the game, Robles had tossed a career-high 14 straight scoreless innings dating to April 13.

FAMILIA UPDATE

Mets closer Jeurys Familia had a successful procedure Friday to repair a blocked artery near his right armpit. The team said Saturday in a statement that the right-hander can resume throwing in six weeks and should pitch again this year.

Manager Terry Collins had feared Familia was dealing with thoracic outlet syndrome, which ended the season of Mets right-hander Matt Harvey last year. Thoracic outlet syndrome involves the compression of blood vessels and nerves that extend from the neck to the shoulder, and the condition often causes numbness and pain in the shoulder and arm.

“I was concerned that any time those blood clots get in certain places, they can cut off the blood supply and then, all of a sudden, the muscles don’t fire like they once did,” Collins said. “This is not the case here.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: Pitchers Steven Matz (left elbow inflammation) and Seth Lugo (right elbow inflammation) each threw 30 pitches over two innings in an extended spring training game in Florida. … 1B Lucas Duda remained in the game after being hit on the left knee by a Davies pitch in the third inning.

Brewers: Reliever Corey Knebel, who threw 41 pitches in 1 1/3 innings on Thursday against Boston, remained unavailable to pitch.

UP NEXT

Mets: Jacob deGrom (2-1, 3.80 ERA) recorded 11 strikeouts in his last outing against San Francisco on Monday. His 60 strikeouts rank second in the National League. He’s 3-1 with a 2.32 ERA in five career starts against the Brewers.

Brewers: Wily Peralta (4-2, 5.30 ERA) gets the ball Sunday.

