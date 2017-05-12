This Morning With Ray Dunaway May 12, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
6:50- John Henry Decker, Chair of the Big Mo and vice president with RCB Wealth Management, joins Ray in the studio. The Big Mo is the annual fundraiser held to benefit Riverfront Recapture, and annually celebrates new and positive changes happening in the Hartford area.
7:20- Betsy McCaughey, senior fellow at the London Center for Policy Research, talks insurance and health reform. Another major insurance company had pulled out of Obamacare, and she looks at the left’s sick lies about health reform.
7:50- Mark Lev of Fenway Sports Management (FSM) talks UConn vs. BC college football at Fenway Park. Tickets are set to go on sale May 15th… get all the details.
8:50- Patrice McCarthy, Deputy Director/General Counsel CABE Connecticut Association of Boards of Education, looks at the high school graduation requirement bill (which already passed the Senate) from an educational perspective. McCarthy says this bill lowers standards and is just designed to save money which is far from the truth in her mind.
