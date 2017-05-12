Suspect In South Windsor Burglary Tied To Crimes In Neighboring Town

(South Windsor, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – South Windsor police have arrested a man in connection with a car burglary in town and say their suspect may be connected to other similar burglaries in a neighboring town.

Under arrest is 19-year-old Jamel Wizzard of New Britain.

South Windsor detectives say the charges stem from a burglary on Benedict Drive in town back in January.

According to investigators, they received information from Windsor authorities that they, too, arrested Wizzard for car burglaries in that town and that the suspect had stolen property from South Windsor with him.

Wizzard was picked up this morning by South Windsor police.

He’s facing two counts each of conspiracy to commit burglary in the third-and-sixth degrees.

Wizzards’s bond was set at $20,000 pending arraignment today in Manchester Superior Court.