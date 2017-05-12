Ray Dunaway: The Left’s Lies About Health Reform

Betsy McCaughey, senior fellow at the London Center for Policy Research, talks insurance and health reform. Another major insurance company had pulled out of Obamacare… and she looks at the left’s sick lies about health reform.
U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Paul Ryan (R-WI) speaks during a Rose Garden event May 4, 2017 at the White House in Washington, DC. The House has passed the American Health Care Act that will replace the Obama-era Affordable Care Act with a vote of 217-213. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)