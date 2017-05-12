Ray Dunaway: The Left’s Lies About Health Reform

May 12, 2017 2:54 PM By Ray Dunaway

Betsy McCaughey, senior fellow at the London Center for Policy Research, talks insurance and health reform.  Another major insurance company had pulled out of Obamacare… and she looks at the left’s sick lies about health reform.

More from Ray Dunaway
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

‘Jill on Money’ Business Breakfast: Buy Tickets Now
CT Business Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen