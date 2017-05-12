Mets Closer Has Surgery

MILWAUKEE (AP) _ New York Mets closer Jeurys Familia had surgery Friday after being diagnosed with a blood clot near his right armpit, an injury that general manager Sandy Alderson said will sideline the reliever for several months.

The Mets put Familia on the 10-day disabled list before their game Friday at the Milwaukee Brewers and said it was not certain whether the reliever will return this season. They activated first baseman Lucas Duda from the DL.

Familia’s move was made retroactive to Thursday, the day after his last appearance. He was diagnosed at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York and flew to St. Louis to see a doctor Friday morning for more tests.

It was determined then that Familia would need surgery, Alderson said. Alderson said he hoped have more details on the procedure during the game, though Familia’s condition did not rise to being a “life-threatening situation.”

Added Alderson: “We do believe that this is something that will keep him out several months. It’s possible that he’ll be back by the end of the year. It’s possible he won’t. We just don’t know at this point.”

Familia is 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA and three saves this season. He led the majors with a Mets-record 51 saves last year.

The Mets opened a three-game series in Milwaukee against the Brewers on Friday, when Matt Harvey was to make his first start since a three-game suspension for skipping a game last weekend following a late night on the town.

Duda returns after being sidelined by a hyperextended left elbow. He was starting at first base and batting seventh.

