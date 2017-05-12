Hartford Holding Police Info Session Tonight

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Hartford’s Finest are looking for a few good men and women.

The department has been in the midst of a recruitment effort to hire more officers.

This evening, there will be an informational session that police officials say is being held to help applicants understand the hiring process.

A window from May 10th through May 24th will allow Hartford residents and non-residents to apply. There are separate applications for both.

A March recruitment brought out strong interest from city residents, according to Mayor Luke Bronin. The mayor says after years of failing to bring in new officers, there will be multiple classes of recruits this year.

Applicants must be either have a high school graduate of possess a GED and a valid driver’s license.

In addition, there will be physical, written and oral tests administered.

The informational session is being held at the Hartford Police Academy at 85 Edwards Street, site of the old Quirk Middle School.

More information can be found at hartford.gov/police/recruitment.