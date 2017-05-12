Get Tickets To The Business Breakfast with Jill Schlesinger For Only $20!

May 12, 2017 11:59 AM

For a limited time only, you can purchase tickets to WTIC’s Business Breakfast featuring Jill Schlesinger of “Jill on Money” for only $20!

WTIC NewsTalk 1080 is excited to welcome Jill Schlesinger to the Business Breakfast presented by Channel 3 on Wednesday May 17, 2017 from 7am to 9am at the Infinity Music Hall & Bistro in Hartford. Tickets are on sale now, and for a limited time only you can get your tickets for only $20!

CLICK HERE and use code: WEEKEND  to purchase tickets now!

WTIC NewsTalk 1080’s Business Breakfast presented by Channel 3 is brought to you by Lux Bond & Green Jewelers and Comcast Business.

channel 3 logo Business Breakfast Featuring Jill Schlesinger of Jill on Money

jill on money sponsors Business Breakfast Featuring Jill Schlesinger of Jill on Money

