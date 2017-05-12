Barrios Granted Stay

May 12, 2017 12:40 PM
Filed Under: immigration, Luis Barrios, Senator Richard Blumenthal

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A Derby man who’d been ticketed for deportation has been given a reprieve.

Senator Richard Blumenthal today announced Luis Barrios has been granted a two-year stay in the United States

Barrios has been living in the U.S. for over two decades.  He was set to be deported back to his native Guatemala before being granted an initial 30-day stay earlier this month.

The father of four had been in the U.S. illegally when he was pulled over for a traffic violation six years ago.

Barrios has said he has no criminal record and worked hard to make a good life here for his family.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

‘Jill on Money’ Business Breakfast: Buy Tickets Now
CT Business Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen