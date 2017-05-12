Barrios Granted Stay

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A Derby man who’d been ticketed for deportation has been given a reprieve.
Senator Richard Blumenthal today announced Luis Barrios has been granted a two-year stay in the United States
Barrios has been living in the U.S. for over two decades. He was set to be deported back to his native Guatemala before being granted an initial 30-day stay earlier this month.
The father of four had been in the U.S. illegally when he was pulled over for a traffic violation six years ago.
Barrios has said he has no criminal record and worked hard to make a good life here for his family.