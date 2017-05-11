State Police Union Called To Meeting To Discuss Possible Layoffs

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – The Connecticut State Police Union says it has been called to a meeting Thursday afternoon to discuss possible trooper layoffs.
The meeting, at the Office of Labor Relations in Hartford, is scheduled for 4 p.m., according to the union.
The meeting comes a day after Governor Dannel Malloy ordered $33 million in immediate budget cuts and said in a letter that “aggressive steps” are needed to ensure that the current fiscal year’s budget ends in balance.
Recent projections show a $389 million deficit for the budget year ending June 30.