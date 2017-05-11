State Police Union Called To Meeting To Discuss Possible Layoffs

May 11, 2017 8:51 AM
Filed Under: State Police Union, trooper layoffs

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – The Connecticut State Police Union says it has been called to a meeting Thursday afternoon to discuss possible trooper layoffs.

The meeting, at the Office of Labor Relations in Hartford, is scheduled for 4 p.m., according to the union.

The meeting comes a day after Governor Dannel Malloy ordered $33 million in immediate budget cuts and said in a letter that “aggressive steps” are needed to ensure that the current fiscal year’s budget ends in balance.

Recent projections show a $389 million deficit for the budget year ending June 30.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

‘Jill on Money’ Business Breakfast: Buy Tickets Now
CT Business Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen