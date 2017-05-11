Ray Dunaway: Four Generations, Working Together

May 11, 2017 3:21 PM By Ray Dunaway

Andre Santiago, Senior Program Director of Leadership Greater Hartford, and Karen Senteio, Director of LGH Consulting and Training joined Ray in studio to answer an important question– how can Traditionalists, Boomers, Gen-Xers and Millennials work together?

In an effort to shake things up and get the conversation flowing in an innovative, cooperative and collaborative way, Leadership Greater Hartford is bringing together Traditionalists, Boomers, Gen-Xers and Millennials for some straight talk on Wednesday morning May 31 at the Hartford Club. What does it really take for all four generations to work together effectively and productively?

