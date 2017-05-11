Preston School Board Cuts Extracurriculars, Sports

May 11, 2017 8:20 AM

PRESTON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Connecticut school board is making significant cuts after budget shortages, completely eliminating all after-school sports and extracurricular activities. The Preston Board of Education also announced they were cutting elementary school Spanish.

Jan Clancy, the board’s chair tells WVIT-TV that the cuts are the only option because less funding is expected from the state. Still, many parents are upset, with one saying there’s nothing for kids to do in the area but get in trouble.

Board representatives eliminated nearly $312,000 from the school budget this week.

The district is holding a public meeting at the end of the month so residents can voice their opinions.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

‘Jill on Money’ Business Breakfast: Buy Tickets Now
CT Business Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen