One Year Later, Hit Run Probe Continues

(Norwalk, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – One year after a woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in Norwalk, city police continue to investigate.

It was a year ago today at 9:30 p.m. when Jaime Lane and a male companion were struck on Van Buren Avenue near the intersection of Bedford Avenue.

Lane died from her injuries. The male was injured.

The state is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and/or conviction.

Police say the offending vehicle, a gray BMW, was last fleeing south on Van Buren Avenue that night.

It is believed to have sustained front and right side damage, including a missing passenger side mirror.

Anyone with any information in the case is being asked to contact Norwalk Police at (203) 854-3035 or at their tip line (203) 854-3111.

Anonymous tips can also be left at norwalkpd.org or via text at NPD to CRIMES (274637).