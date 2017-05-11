Programming Note: The Red Sox are on the air; Listen to Rush Limbaugh online. Read More

Judge Grants More Time For Woman Charged In Infant Death

May 11, 2017 2:48 PM
Filed Under: bridgeport, Carol Cardillo, infant death

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A woman who ran an unlicensed daycare center at her home and is charged in connection with an infant’s death has been granted more time for her case.

The Connecticut Post reports a judge gave a continuance for Carol Cardillo’s case to June 20.

Police say a 4-month-old died at Cardillo’s home after receiving a fatal dose of Benadryl. Antihistamine drugs like Benadryl are not recommended for children under 2.

Cardillo has pleaded not guilty on charges that include second-degree manslaughter.

Her lawyer says he is still meeting with independent medical experts for the case.

Cardillo and her lawyer declined to give comment after the court hearing Tuesday. The boy’s family, who also sat in the courtroom, declined to comment.

