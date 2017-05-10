This Morning With Ray Dunaway May 10, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:50- Kevin Rennie talks about his piece on Gubernatorial hopefuls in need of budget answers.

7:20- Lori J. Pelletier is the state federation’s President for the AFL-CIO, and discusses the layoffs looming over the state. Governor Dannel Malloy’s office confirmed Thursday that layoff notices are expected to go out “very soon,” to as many as 1,100 state employees. The notices are a legal requirement based on collective bargaining agreements to inform employees that their position may be eliminated.

8:20- Attorney Matthew Whitaker, who directs the non-partisan ethics watchdog the Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust (FACT), looks at the surprise firing of FBI Director James Comey by Donald Trump. “I’ve known James Comey for many years, and I can say that while I didn’t always agree with his decisions, he was without a doubt a most upstanding public servant who always strived to put the rule of law above partisan politics,” says Whitaker.

8:50- Sen Len Fasano previews a press conference today to discuss why tolling Connecticut roadways is not a realistic solution to the state’s budget problems.

