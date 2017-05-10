State Police Probe Officer Involved Shooting

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) – Authorities say a Connecticut police officer killed a man and wounded another after the driver of a stolen car struck at least one officer at the end of a car chase.

Two officers were injured.

State police say Bridgeport officers stopped the stolen car Tuesday afternoon after a pursuit. Officials say when officers approached the car, the driver sped up in reverse and struck at least one officer.

Another officer opened fire, killing the driver and wounding a passenger.

Authorities say the passenger was brought to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Two city officers were treated for minor injuries at a hospital.

The names of the driver and officers have not been released.

Police identified the passenger as 21-year-old Julian Fyffe, of Bridgeport.

State police are investigating.

