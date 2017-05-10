Republicans Question Whether Tolls Will Generate Any Revenue

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Republican senators are raising concerns about proposed highway tolls, saying there’s no evidence they will generate revenue for Connecticut’s transportation needs.
Senate GOP leader Len Fasano explained Tuesday how Connecticut can only pursue congestion mitigation tolls. They’re a way to manage traffic flows by charging a higher fee during the busiest drive times. The state cannot reinstate border tolls without putting federal funding at risk because of an agreement it signed with Washington 34 years ago.
Fasano says it would be dangerous to craft a new state budget that relies on toll revenue because no study has been conducted that proves they would generate a profit.
Democratic House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz says he believes tolls in Connecticut “are inevitable at some point” and will come up during budget negotiations.
