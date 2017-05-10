Probe Continues Into Written THS Threats

(Torrington, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Police in Torrington are continuing an investigation into recent threats found within the facility at Torrington High School.
Police say a number of threatening words were found on restroom walls.
They still trying to figure out who was behind the threats and how long they’d been on the walls before they were discovered.
Officials haven’t said what the remarks were, only that they’re working with the school in trying to determine who is responsible.
Anyone who may have information is urged to contact Torrington Police at (860) 489-2000.