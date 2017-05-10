Malloy Orders Immediate Cuts To Balance Current State Budget

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is ordering $33.5 million in immediate cuts, among other steps, to balance Connecticut’s current budget without having to borrow money.
The fiscal year is projected to end June 30 with a $389.8 million deficit.
Malloy said Wednesday in a letter to legislative leaders that “aggressive steps” are needed to ensure this year’s budget ends in balance. His plan reduces programs throughout state government and spends the state’s entire $235.6 budget reserve fund.
It also seeks legislative approval to sweep revenue from dozens of state accounts and take other actions, such as not paying cities and towns nearly $19.4 million in June from the state’s share of slot machine revenue at the two tribal casinos.
Malloy also proposed cuts to the judicial and legislative branches of government.
