Malloy Orders Immediate Cuts To Balance Current State Budget

May 10, 2017 3:32 PM
HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is ordering $33.5 million in immediate cuts, among other steps, to balance Connecticut’s current budget without having to borrow money.

The fiscal year is projected to end June 30 with a $389.8 million deficit.

Malloy said Wednesday in a letter to legislative leaders that “aggressive steps” are needed to ensure this year’s budget ends in balance. His plan reduces programs throughout state government and spends the state’s entire $235.6 budget reserve fund.

It also seeks legislative approval to sweep revenue from dozens of state accounts and take other actions, such as not paying cities and towns nearly $19.4 million in June from the state’s share of slot machine revenue at the two tribal casinos.

Malloy also proposed cuts to the judicial and legislative branches of government.

