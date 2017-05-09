Voluntown Man Gets Prison In Hit-And-Run That Killed College Student

May 9, 2017 2:07 PM
Filed Under: hit-and-run, Jeremy Flippo, Voluntown

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Connecticut driver is headed to prison in a hit-and-run that killed a Rhode Island college student.

The Providence Journal reports that the state attorney general’s office says Jeremy Flippo was sentenced Monday in Providence to four years behind bars.

Police say the 26-year-old Flippo, of Voluntown, Connecticut, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with death resulting in the July 2016 crash that killed 20-year-old Christian Costigan, of Exeter.

Police say Costigan was walking with friends on the north shoulder of Route 165 in Exeter when he was struck. He died at the hospital.

Authorities said Flippo fled the scene toward Connecticut after the crash.

The Community College of Rhode Island has said Costigan was studying music at the school.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

‘Jill on Money’ Business Breakfast: Buy Tickets Now
CT Business Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen