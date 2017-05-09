Voluntown Man Gets Prison In Hit-And-Run That Killed College Student

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Connecticut driver is headed to prison in a hit-and-run that killed a Rhode Island college student.
The Providence Journal reports that the state attorney general’s office says Jeremy Flippo was sentenced Monday in Providence to four years behind bars.
Police say the 26-year-old Flippo, of Voluntown, Connecticut, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with death resulting in the July 2016 crash that killed 20-year-old Christian Costigan, of Exeter.
Police say Costigan was walking with friends on the north shoulder of Route 165 in Exeter when he was struck. He died at the hospital.
Authorities said Flippo fled the scene toward Connecticut after the crash.
The Community College of Rhode Island has said Costigan was studying music at the school.
