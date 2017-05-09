This Morning With Ray Dunaway May 9, 2017

May 9, 2017 9:26 AM By Ray Dunaway

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

8:20- Bob Rath, CEO of OPP, is hosting annual celebration of youth success. They will be highlighting the ways in which OPP, the young people, and their supporters are together providing our young people with the support, services, and hope that they need to succeed!

8:50- Oren Cass will discuss his National Review Online article based off his report “Will Repealing Obamacare Kill People?”

All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more.  Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.

