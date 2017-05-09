Suspect In Trooper Assault Captured

(Bridgeport, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A man who’d been wanted for assaulting two state troopers last month has been captured.

The U.S.Marshal for the District of Connecticut and State Police say 34-year-old Robert Wilson Bowens was picked up this morning.

Members of the U.S. Marshal task force reported apprehending Bowens on Pearl Harbor Street in Bridgeport. He has since been turned over to State Police.

Bowens arrest stems from an April 22 traffic stop along Interstate 95.

Authorities say Bowens assaulted the two troopers and, at the time, was armed with a firearm. He later fled to the Bridgeport area in a vehicle traveling the wrong way on to Route 8.

Bowens now faces a host of charges, including assault on a police officer, criminal attempt at assault, criminal possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of an electronic defense weapon, and reckless driving, among others.

State Police say Bowens bonds are $500,000 dollars in the highway incident, as well as two separate $100,000 bonds for a pair of probation violation warrants, for a total of $700,000.

He’s due in court today in Bridgeport.